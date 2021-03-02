Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,662 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

TWO opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.