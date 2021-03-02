Aperio Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $218,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

