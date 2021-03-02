Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Polaris by 1,276.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 376.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

