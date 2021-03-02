Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,289 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AON were worth $200,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $232.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

