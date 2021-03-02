Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.95. 3,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.