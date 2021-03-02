Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.95. 3,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

