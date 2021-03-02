Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $44.47. Approximately 179,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 253,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Specifically, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,085.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $42,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,956 shares of company stock worth $425,287 and sold 77,114 shares worth $3,110,896. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.