Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $3,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $750.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

