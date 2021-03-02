Anglo American Platinum Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4983 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
ANGPY stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $21.62.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
