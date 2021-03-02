Anglo American Platinum Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4983 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

ANGPY stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

