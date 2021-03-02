Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $168,328,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 123.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

