Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $38.50

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Separately, Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Parsons stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. 11,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Parsons has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

