Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $39.42

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 4,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,143. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at $818,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at $15,320,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

