Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT at $21.33

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 234,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,295. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heartland Express by 216.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

