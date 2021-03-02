Analysts Set Expectations for Vericel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist raised their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $48.17 on Monday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4,817,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

