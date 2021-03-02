Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$51.07

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at C$43.96 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a market cap of C$89.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.36%.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Insiders have sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last ninety days.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.