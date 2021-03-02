Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $82.40

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

