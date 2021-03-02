Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $156.50

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $4,730,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

