Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$479.80

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$479.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$462.61. 219,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,099. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$482.74. The stock has a market cap of C$61.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$451.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$425.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500009 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

