Analysts Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target at $95.00

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of BLI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

