Analysts Offer Predictions for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

DOC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 274,709 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 850,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

