Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptiv PLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Aptiv by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

