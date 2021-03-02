Analysts Offer Predictions for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report released on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

