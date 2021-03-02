Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. DA Davidson upped their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE U traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.17. 73,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.53. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

