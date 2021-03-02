Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post sales of $86.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.70 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $355.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $368.87 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $379.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.