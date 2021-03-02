Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

