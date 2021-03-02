Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.71. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 100,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $48,243,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

