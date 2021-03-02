Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.56). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTAI. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,080. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

