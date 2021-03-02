Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

ArcBest stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.73. 267,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

