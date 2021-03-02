Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $13.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $24.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $35.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

WVE stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

