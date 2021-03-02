Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.73. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

