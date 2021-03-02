Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

SASR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,397 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,368,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.