Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.72. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

