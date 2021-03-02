Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.43 Million

Brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report $310.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.68 million and the highest is $313.37 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $229.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,889.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,390 shares of company stock worth $5,769,087 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

