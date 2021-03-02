Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.41. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.99 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

