Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.36). Farmer Bros. reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FARM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 448,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,419. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.