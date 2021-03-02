Analysts Anticipate EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,531,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYEG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 43,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.