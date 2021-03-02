Analysts Anticipate Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%.

Several analysts have commented on BILI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of BILI traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.41. 75,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Bilibili by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

