Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $4.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 229,125 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

