Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.