AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.64 Million Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 167.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.26% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88.

