AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

