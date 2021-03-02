AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

NYSE COP opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.