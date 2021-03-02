American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $227.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Tower registered strong organic tenant billing growth in fourth-quarter 2020. However, year-over-year declines in revenues in the Asia Pacific and Latin America property segments hindered results. Notably, wireless carriers are increasingly investing in 5G upgrades and 4G network densification as mobile-data usage grows. This supports leasing activity for the company’s extensive communications real estate portfolio. Also, buyouts aimed to gain scale in attractive global markets, decent liquidity and prudent capital allocations bode well. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Also, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidation or reduction in network spending adversely impact the company’s top line. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets are worrisome.”

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.82.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $213.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.