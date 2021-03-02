American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $701,697.15 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $77.05. 187,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,979. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $7,773,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

