American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given New $28.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.40 to $28.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE AAT opened at $31.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,409,000 after purchasing an additional 531,429 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,380 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after purchasing an additional 567,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

