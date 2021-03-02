Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,295. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $593,004.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,644.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,362.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,292 shares of company stock valued at $36,772,472. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.