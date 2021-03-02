Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

AMED stock opened at $255.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.46 and its 200 day moving average is $263.15. Amedisys has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,705 shares of company stock worth $785,102 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

