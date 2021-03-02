Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 190.3% in February

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, an increase of 190.3% from the January 28th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of AMBO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -15.09. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.43.
Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.
About Ambow Education
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.
