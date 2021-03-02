Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 9,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,208. The company has a market cap of $780.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

