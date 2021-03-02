Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,231.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3,204.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

