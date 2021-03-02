Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

ACH stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

